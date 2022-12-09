Previous
Christmas by rylin
Christmas

I chose this because of the birth of Jesus is on the day of Christmas. I like the star in the middle of the picture. i dislike the bottom of the picture because it kinda gets in the way.
Rylin LeClaire

