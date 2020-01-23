Previous
Day 11 by ryskama
11 / 365

Day 11

Travel to Warsaw.
Warszawa Środmieście station. Empty, dirty, occupied only by pigeons.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Maria

@ryskama
