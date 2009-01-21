Sign up
Photo 1
Ivy Creeper partners the Lichens
Have been trying to shoot this combo for some time...and have now succeeded. Phew!
21st January 2009
21st Jan 09
1
0
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1643
photos
75
followers
22
following
426% complete
View this month »
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
20th January 2021 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ivy-x-creeper-sayer
,
seceste
Wendy
ace
Yes - you have managed to get the contrast between the ivy and the lichen very nicely. They do make for a great shot!
January 23rd, 2021
