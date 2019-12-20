Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1167
Christmas Roses, 2
This shot is the of the underside of the blooms, delicately coloured and not dissimilar to the upside shot of the same plant on 8 December. I hadn't expected them to be so lovely.
BoB
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1254
photos
71
followers
21
following
319% complete
View this month »
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
20th December 2019 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
christmas-roses-2
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful
December 20th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close