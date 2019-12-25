Previous
Christmas...sharing chores! by s4sayer
Christmas...sharing chores!

Richard shops and cooks, I follow in his wake...
We were 4 at table + 3 K9s, Mitzi included.
Sanity has been restored. Yours too, l trust.
Phew!
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
gloria jones ace
Love this shot...Merry Christmas to you and Mr. S.
December 25th, 2019  
JackieR ace
Brilliant shot
December 25th, 2019  
Maggiemae ace
The 3 K9's might have been under the table, waiting?
December 25th, 2019  
