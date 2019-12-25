Sign up
Christmas...sharing chores!
Richard shops and cooks, I follow in his wake...
We were 4 at table + 3 K9s, Mitzi included.
Sanity has been restored. Yours too, l trust.
Phew!
25th December 2019
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
gloria jones
ace
Love this shot...Merry Christmas to you and Mr. S.
December 25th, 2019
JackieR
ace
Brilliant shot
December 25th, 2019
Maggiemae
ace
The 3 K9's might have been under the table, waiting?
December 25th, 2019
