Previous
Next
Christmas Fishing by s4sayer
Photo 1175

Christmas Fishing

This fisherman is here, more or less, in the same spot every day. He's too far away for me to identify him...or he, me!

Begs to be seen on black.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise