Previous
Next
Morning after the Night before by s4sayer
Photo 1181

Morning after the Night before

I was bemused to see these cabanons lit up at 9am this morning. They certainly set a warm welcome on a Winter's morning...especially for those who have not yet enjoyed this 'Son et Lumière'...now in the final days of several performances each evening. The cabanons provide hot drinks...think mulled wine, soft drinks and coffee.

We went on the First Night as invited guests...aka those who are involved as bénévoles/volunteers in local activities. In recent years, this event has become an annual custom, attracting many locals and visitors alike from nearby communes.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise