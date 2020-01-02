Morning after the Night before

I was bemused to see these cabanons lit up at 9am this morning. They certainly set a warm welcome on a Winter's morning...especially for those who have not yet enjoyed this 'Son et Lumière'...now in the final days of several performances each evening. The cabanons provide hot drinks...think mulled wine, soft drinks and coffee.



We went on the First Night as invited guests...aka those who are involved as bénévoles/volunteers in local activities. In recent years, this event has become an annual custom, attracting many locals and visitors alike from nearby communes.