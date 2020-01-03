Sign up
Photo 1182
Dog walking at Dusk
Although it'll be a while before we see the days lengthening, they are balmy with no wind. Whilst l saw no other person, a dog barked dutifully as we passed and the goat (think grass mowing duties), remained nonplussed. Rural Bliss!
On black, l think.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Margo Sayer
s4sayer
dog-walking-at-dusk
