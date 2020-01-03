Previous
Next
Dog walking at Dusk by s4sayer
Photo 1182

Dog walking at Dusk

Although it'll be a while before we see the days lengthening, they are balmy with no wind. Whilst l saw no other person, a dog barked dutifully as we passed and the goat (think grass mowing duties), remained nonplussed. Rural Bliss!

On black, l think.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise