Photo 1184
Dusk, Vignouse
Recent evening skies have been spectacular. Mitzi remains unconvinced.
Only on Black
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1271
photos
71
followers
20
following
324% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
5th January 2020 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
s4sayer
,
dusk-vignouse
