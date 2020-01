Twelfth Night, dismantling the Christmas decorations.

If you look carefully...beyond the JCB, you'll see a ‘curtain' of hanging lights. This is the last one to be dismantled. The entire street, Rue de Général de Gaulle, was festooned with such lighting, thus creating a glimmering scene all day long.



Now that all the village's decorations have been and gone until next Christmas...Paimpont is enjoying a welcome pause...phew!