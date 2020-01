Peace

This is the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament at Paimpont Abbey. It attracts locals and visitors alike, seating approximately 20. During the warmer months, weekday Masses are celebrated here at 9am, thus enabling a haven of peace all day, every day.



Recently, the windows, right, were vandalised.

They have just been replaced by a young man and woman from Bâtiments de France who effect such repairs. An impressive piece of work by this talented, friendly pair.