Photo 1198
Afternoon walk!
Splendid weather for walking...no wind and dry. Had the good fortune to be out at the right time...
OB? O Yes!
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Tags
sooc
,
afternoon-walk
,
s4sayer
Richard Sayer
ace
This is stunning Mrs S and even more so viewed on black.
January 19th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture of the light and silhouettes
January 19th, 2020
