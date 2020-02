Atelier Mémoire/ Memory Workshop

Today’s session was the 3rd of 10, sponsored by Paimpont's Mairie (Town Hall) to support seniors in their daily activities to remain 'tuned in'. Today was the 3rd of 10 workshops, led by Julie. This shot was taken at our chattering coffee break...whilst Marie-T(hérèse) remained, pensive.



Not for the nervous...a double whammy for me...in French, comme d'habitude!