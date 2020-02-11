Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1216
After the 'Tempest'
Here are Christine & Véro this morning walking the lakeside path at Paimpont, accompanied by Lily, C's K9. The 3 other K9s, out of shot, are bringing up the rear...behind me.
Yesterday, by coincidence, l met our neighbour walking her dog, Maia on the same path...in very blustery weather. Such was the wind groaning through the trees, we could hardly hear each other.
Usual viewing recommendation.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
0
0
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1303
photos
76
followers
21
following
333% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
11th February 2020 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
for2020
,
after-the-tempest
