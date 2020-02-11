Previous
Next
After the 'Tempest' by s4sayer
Photo 1216

After the 'Tempest'

Here are Christine & Véro this morning walking the lakeside path at Paimpont, accompanied by Lily, C's K9. The 3 other K9s, out of shot, are bringing up the rear...behind me.

Yesterday, by coincidence, l met our neighbour walking her dog, Maia on the same path...in very blustery weather. Such was the wind groaning through the trees, we could hardly hear each other.

Usual viewing recommendation.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
333% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise