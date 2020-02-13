Sign up
Renée & Serge, walking in shadow
This local couple now live in Plelan le Grand, just 4 km from Paimpont. I stopped to talk to them and although Serge explained who I was, Renée didn't remember me. R has Alzheimer's and is largely dependant on her husband. Their devotion touched me.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Margo Sayer
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely story and a beautiful image too. Super POV.
February 13th, 2020
