Previous
Next
Softly fall the shades of evening by s4sayer
Photo 1221

Softly fall the shades of evening

High winds resulting in tree/s falling were the cause of an all day power cut. A mite inconvenient, though hardly the end of the world.
Mitzi and I went out for a late afternoon walk...before darkness took over...again. These poles and wires were in my gift ;-)


Softly fall the shades of evening
O'er the valley, hushed and still,
As the sun's last rays are fading
From the western hill.
Balmy mists have lull'd to slumber
Weary tenants of the tree,
Stars in bright and glorious number,
Sparkle on the waveless sea.

Softly fall the shades of evening
On the bosom of the deep,
Winds in gentle whisp'ring murmurs,
Woo the sweet wild flow'rs to sleep.
Far on high the moon ascending
Sheds on all her peaceful light;
From her silv'ry throne she smileth,
Smileth on a world of dreams.

John Liptrot Hatton
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Richard Sayer ace
This looks a fitting image for the day... but the ‘phone lines are still up here - no such luck at Vignouse.
February 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise