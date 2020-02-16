Softly fall the shades of evening

High winds resulting in tree/s falling were the cause of an all day power cut. A mite inconvenient, though hardly the end of the world.

Mitzi and I went out for a late afternoon walk...before darkness took over...again. These poles and wires were in my gift ;-)





Softly fall the shades of evening

O'er the valley, hushed and still,

As the sun's last rays are fading

From the western hill.

Balmy mists have lull'd to slumber

Weary tenants of the tree,

Stars in bright and glorious number,

Sparkle on the waveless sea.



Softly fall the shades of evening

On the bosom of the deep,

Winds in gentle whisp'ring murmurs,

Woo the sweet wild flow'rs to sleep.

Far on high the moon ascending

Sheds on all her peaceful light;

From her silv'ry throne she smileth,

Smileth on a world of dreams.



John Liptrot Hatton