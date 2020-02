Le Brècelien...refurb!

Bar Brecilien, one of 2 bars in Paimpont is privately owned and until now has had a tenant...on our watch Monique, now retired. Her daughter Valérie has been the tenant for some years and has 'bought' the property and business. Work is now in progress enabling V to update the property/and facilities. Baited breath for the refurb.



OB