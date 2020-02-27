Previous
Afternoon Drama by s4sayer
Photo 1232

Afternoon Drama

More of yesterday's disease, although R has now rescued me from my ‘digression'...and changed my atavar.

I rather like this (and yesterday's) happenstance shot.
Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4.
Joan Robillard ace
Lover and neat new avatar
February 27th, 2020  
