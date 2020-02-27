Sign up
Photo 1232
Afternoon Drama
More of yesterday's disease, although R has now rescued me from my ‘digression'...and changed my atavar.
I rather like this (and yesterday's) happenstance shot.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1319
photos
74
followers
21
following
337% complete
View this month »
E-M10MarkII
27th February 2020 4:36pm
sooc
s4sayer
for2020
afternoon-drama
Joan Robillard
ace
Lover and neat new avatar
February 27th, 2020
