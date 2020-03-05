Previous
Dog Walking at Dusk by s4sayer
Photo 1239

Dog Walking at Dusk

This is one of several 'Wayside Crosses' in the area, largely undisturbed and recognised as part of the local heritage.

5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don't have the foggiest notion of what my...
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful, very much like the dark cloud which adds to the mood.
March 5th, 2020  
