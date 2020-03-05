Sign up
Photo 1239
Dog Walking at Dusk
This is one of several 'Wayside Crosses' in the area, largely undisturbed and recognised as part of the local heritage.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
1
0
Margo Sayer
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1326
photos
74
followers
21
following
339% complete
1
1
365
E-M10MarkII
4th March 2020 5:25pm
Public
dog-walking-at-dusk
Walks @ 7
Wonderful, very much like the dark cloud which adds to the mood.
March 5th, 2020
