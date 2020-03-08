Sign up
Photo 1242
Full Moon...in the morning!
An unexpected surprise at 8.24am
Best option? OB!
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1329
photos
73
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments: 2
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
8th March 2020 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
s4sayer
,
moon-in-the-morning
bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 8th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
I like the half-and-half composition with the moon in the middle.
March 8th, 2020
