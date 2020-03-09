Previous
Ducks bobbing on Paimpont Lake. by s4sayer
Photo 1243

Ducks bobbing on Paimpont Lake.

These ducks are approx 50cm from the lake’s edge. Recent rain, in significant quantity, has ‘disappeared' the gradual descent onto Paimpont Lake. These courageous ducks were almost sucked into the water, such was the incline.

9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
