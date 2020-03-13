Notre Dame de Paimpont

The land for this Grotto was gifted to Paimpont Abbey towards the end of the C19th. The 'matter' or slag to construct the Grotto came from Les Forges which was a full time industry until the early 1950s. 'Our' Grotto here is based on that at Lourdes in the South West of France.



Mass is held here, outdoors, on 15 August, for the the Feast of the Assumption, where all 7 churches of the Parish of St Judicaël are represented, each with its respective banner. There is a procession around the Grotte, suitably decorated for this important Feast Day.



'Our' Grotto attracts visitors from all points of the world...365/365.



