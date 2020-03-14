Sign up
Photo 1248
Survivor
This tree has suffered significant damage. Whilst we can see where the tree forks to promote more boughs and foliage, the smaller branches are in peril of being lost.
I particularly liked the see through view;-)...especially on black.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don't have the foggiest notion of what my...
1335
photos
73
followers
21
following
341% complete
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
14th March 2020 10:59am
sooc
,
survivor
,
s4sayer
