Solace at Paimpont by s4sayer
Photo 1250

Solace at Paimpont

The world has much changed in our lifetime...and there is much more to come. Paimpont's Abbey and Lake are stalwarts in my life. Long may they be so.

BoB
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

