Photo 1250
Solace at Paimpont
The world has much changed in our lifetime...and there is much more to come. Paimpont's Abbey and Lake are stalwarts in my life. Long may they be so.
BoB
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
solace-at-paimpont
