Previous
Next
Tumult by s4sayer
Photo 1252

Tumult

This ‘hedge', blown about, ravaged by man, tested by extremes and excesses and...is a survivor. Courage isn't taught...now is the moment to adapt to unforeseen circumstances.
May God be with us all.

OB

18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
This photo is a testament to your words. God is with us and tells us not to be afraid.
March 18th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
You're right - it is a metaphor for our current situation... let's hope we have the same resilience.
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise