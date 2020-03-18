Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1252
Tumult
This ‘hedge', blown about, ravaged by man, tested by extremes and excesses and...is a survivor. Courage isn't taught...now is the moment to adapt to unforeseen circumstances.
May God be with us all.
OB
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
2
0
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1339
photos
73
followers
21
following
343% complete
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
Tags
sooc
,
tumult
,
s4sayer
Kathy
ace
This photo is a testament to your words. God is with us and tells us not to be afraid.
March 18th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
You're right - it is a metaphor for our current situation... let's hope we have the same resilience.
March 18th, 2020
