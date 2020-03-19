Sign up
Photo 1253
Unexpected Reflections
By some remarkable trick of light, the reflected leaves have morphed into Glorious Orange! Don’t ask how...ordinary settings, naught else ;-)
OB? Yes!
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
19th March 2020 11:06am
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
unexpected-reflections
Dianne
These look beautiful and such a lovely perspective.
March 19th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Very cool find and I don't ask about the gifts that we photographers are blessed with either, just grateful.
March 19th, 2020
