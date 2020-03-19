Previous
Unexpected Reflections by s4sayer
Unexpected Reflections

By some remarkable trick of light, the reflected leaves have morphed into Glorious Orange! Don’t ask how...ordinary settings, naught else ;-)

OB? Yes!
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
Dianne
These look beautiful and such a lovely perspective.
March 19th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very cool find and I don't ask about the gifts that we photographers are blessed with either, just grateful.
March 19th, 2020  
