Snuffling...at Horseguards by s4sayer
Photo 1254

Snuffling...at Horseguards

Mitzi is a creature of habit, like me...insofar as she likes to investigate, evaluate and sniff...before making a definitive decision. It would seem that what she divines from such activity...is acceptable.

Coronavirus criteria enable M & me to take our daily constitutionals. I must make and take a declaration for each outing, agreed by the Mairie, which allows me to walk with M. We walk morning & afternoon in or near the vicinity of Vignouse, aka Chez Sayer...with a pre-bedtime stroll in our lane.

20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
JackieR ace
Oh dear, we've not got to paperwork to let us go out-yet.

I'm still going to work, but no public allowed in!!

Kepo yourselves safe x
March 20th, 2020  
