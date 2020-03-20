Snuffling...at Horseguards

Mitzi is a creature of habit, like me...insofar as she likes to investigate, evaluate and sniff...before making a definitive decision. It would seem that what she divines from such activity...is acceptable.



Coronavirus criteria enable M & me to take our daily constitutionals. I must make and take a declaration for each outing, agreed by the Mairie, which allows me to walk with M. We walk morning & afternoon in or near the vicinity of Vignouse, aka Chez Sayer...with a pre-bedtime stroll in our lane.



OB? Why not?