Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Photo 1259
Sentinel Shadows?
Whilst out with Mitzi this morning, I reckoned that these long tree shadows were worth a shot...and a view on black?
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1346
photos
74
followers
21
following
344% complete
View this month »
1259
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
25th March 2020 10:55am
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
sentinel-shadows
Claes
ace
Reminds me of the HC Andersen fairytale The Tinder-Box for some reason
March 25th, 2020
