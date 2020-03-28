Previous
Next
Dandelion...in moult by s4sayer
Photo 1262

Dandelion...in moult

I don't think l've seen a Dandelion withering with such dignity and beauty. I hope the neighbour has the good fortune to flower and retire with similar grace.

OB
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise