Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1262
Dandelion...in moult
I don't think l've seen a Dandelion withering with such dignity and beauty. I hope the neighbour has the good fortune to flower and retire with similar grace.
OB
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1349
photos
74
followers
21
following
345% complete
View this month »
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
28th March 2020 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
dandelion-in-moult
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close