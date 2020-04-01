Sign up
Photo 1266
Fallout on Horseguards, 1of 2
Here is some of the havoc wreaked by recent and extreme stormy weather. I took the same shot in colour and will post that one tomorrow. If you have the time and inclination, l'd appreciate your feedback...on them both. Thank you.
OB
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1353
photos
74
followers
21
following
346% complete
View this month »
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
30th March 2020 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1/2
,
s4sayer
,
fallout-horseguards
