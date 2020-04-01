Previous
Next
Fallout on Horseguards, 1of 2 by s4sayer
Photo 1266

Fallout on Horseguards, 1of 2

Here is some of the havoc wreaked by recent and extreme stormy weather. I took the same shot in colour and will post that one tomorrow. If you have the time and inclination, l'd appreciate your feedback...on them both. Thank you.

OB
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise