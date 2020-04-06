Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1271
Pecking Orderly
Walking with Mitzi...and spotted this crow.
OB? Sure thing!
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1358
photos
74
followers
21
following
348% complete
View this month »
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
5th April 2020 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
s4sayer
,
pecking-orderly
Joan Robillard
ace
The placement of items makes this oddly pleasing
April 6th, 2020
Brigette
ace
very nice use of negative space
April 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close