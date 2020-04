Birthday Bunting!

Yesterday I celebrated my 70th birthday...although not in the way had we envisaged. Plan A was for the family to arrive during the Easter break for a few days...and we all know the rest. Undeterred, thanks to What’s App, we were able to enjoy a simultaneous family party shared across 3 venues. R cooked a splendid meal, for 2; I made the bunting. We all had a memorable evening. Happy Sigh;-)