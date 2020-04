The 3 Sherlock/Sayer Bears

These 3 Bears have been with me for some considerable time. The biggest of them is Ted Bear and is almost threadbare. He's almost the same age as me! Am reliably informed that he arrived either for my first Christmas or Birthday. The smaller, much loved Fred Bear belonged to my younger brother who spent some long spells at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, a long way from home in the Isle of Man whilst still a young child. The 3rd bear is Richard’s and made by me at a much later date.