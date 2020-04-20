Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1285
K9, Damp
We'd just returned from a wet walk...another one. Whilst trying to dry her, she did her (W)Rigoletto impression...writhing and finally giving me a withering stare!
OB
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
1
1
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1372
photos
74
followers
20
following
352% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
20th April 2020 11:28am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sooc
,
damp
,
k9
,
s4sayer
Richard Sayer
ace
She is definitely the impish urchin here - a good candid shot.
April 20th, 2020
365 Project
