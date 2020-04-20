Previous
K9, Damp by s4sayer
Photo 1285

K9, Damp

We'd just returned from a wet walk...another one. Whilst trying to dry her, she did her (W)Rigoletto impression...writhing and finally giving me a withering stare!

20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Margo Sayer

She is definitely the impish urchin here - a good candid shot.
April 20th, 2020  
