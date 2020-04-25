Previous
Nought else available... by s4sayer
Nought else available...

We've spent the better part of the day in the garden...bringing it up to muster. Richard in the orchard and me cleaning the paths and terrace with the Karcher. Oooh...what power and efficacy...and splashed with filth!

25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

