Tutti Frutti Flowers aka Thrift! by s4sayer
Photo 1291

Tutti Frutti Flowers aka Thrift!

There is a splendid spread of these flowers about to launch themselves along the wall outside our kitchen window. Am smiling at them, cobweb-linked to one another in solidarity.

26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
