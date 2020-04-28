Previous
A change is as a good as a rest... by s4sayer
Photo 1293

A change is as a good as a rest...

Having recently posted x shots of Nature's current sad, bereft and gloomy outlook, l thought that it was high time to play with my camera settings. This is the result.

Not bad on black?
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
Richard Sayer ace
A scene from the Fairy Forest - I like this a lot... you should play some more ;-)
April 28th, 2020  
