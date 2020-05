Wild Flowers, Vignouse

Richard took a mono version of these flowers yesterday and I had intended to do a colour version tonight. The best of intentions etc...

Sadly this is not the photo I wanted to post, rather a trial version. It gets worse. I had rigged a shot with a black cloth underneath...and it didn’t appear, or the next one...or the one after that x times. My patience has now expired. Please do your utmost to imagine these flowers against a totally black background ;-(