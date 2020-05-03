Sign up
Photo 1298
Ferns...again!
I've never really paid great attention to ferns until I changed the setting on my camera...and discovered a whole new genre.
OB
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don't have the foggiest notion of what my...
1385
photos
77
followers
20
following
355% complete
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
2nd May 2020 10:34am
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
ferns-again
