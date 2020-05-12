Previous
Paimpont Abbey awaits the return of her congregation by s4sayer
Paimpont Abbey awaits the return of her congregation

As LockDown is succeeded by Stage 1 of Deconfinement, we all segue into an(other) unknown state of being.

Although Paimpont Abbey is open, the resumption of Masses has not yet commenced.

12th May 2020

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
