Photo 1307
Paimpont Abbey awaits the return of her congregation
As LockDown is succeeded by Stage 1 of Deconfinement, we all segue into an(other) unknown state of being.
Although Paimpont Abbey is open, the resumption of Masses has not yet commenced.
OB
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1
365
E-M10MarkII
12th May 2020 8:18am
Tags
s4sayer
,
paimpont-abbey-awaits-congregation
