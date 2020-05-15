Previous
Tales of the Unexpected by s4sayer
Tales of the Unexpected

With fine weather, it's a 'no brainer' to benefit from washing dried in the fresh air. Pegged out before we left for a walk, we returned to this unexpected scene of chair, overturned, pegs hither and yon...and the linen bone dry.

Better still, whilst ambling a much treaded route, we saw some neighbours who have a 2nd home near us. Haven't seen them for ages and wondered if Eugène who hasn’t been well was no longer with us. It was with great joy that as we approached their house, both Eugène and his wife Chantal were in the garden. Suffice to say we were delighted to see them again...and in great form.

Meantime, back 'at the ranch', enthusiastic wind had dried several sundry items and blown over a chair, decorating the grass with pegs.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Margo Sayer

Joan ace
This is definitely one of those photos that tell a story!
May 15th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
I always hang my washing outside unless it’s raining or no chance of it drying....if you fold them right to you can get away with no ironing! I do love linen so it’s a bonus if I can fold it with no need to iron...it’s rare but has been known. Lovely to see familiar faces...you never know these days where the dice is cast sadly!
May 15th, 2020  
