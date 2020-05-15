Tales of the Unexpected

With fine weather, it's a 'no brainer' to benefit from washing dried in the fresh air. Pegged out before we left for a walk, we returned to this unexpected scene of chair, overturned, pegs hither and yon...and the linen bone dry.



Better still, whilst ambling a much treaded route, we saw some neighbours who have a 2nd home near us. Haven't seen them for ages and wondered if Eugène who hasn’t been well was no longer with us. It was with great joy that as we approached their house, both Eugène and his wife Chantal were in the garden. Suffice to say we were delighted to see them again...and in great form.



Meantime, back 'at the ranch', enthusiastic wind had dried several sundry items and blown over a chair, decorating the grass with pegs.