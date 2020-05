5 Fishermen, practising social distancing?

These anglers, not locals, were well installed when Mitzi and l passed them shortly after 9.30. They were all wearing the same Club Strip...at least for the start of their event. Their rods and rod rests were impressive...and they smiled, made their Bonjours etc. Such visitors warm the cockles of my heart as they enjoy the peace and calm of Paimpont...and leave no detritus.