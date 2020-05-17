Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1312
Morning Light, Paimpont Abbey
At the Abbey this morning to open etc. Whilst there are still no Masses, there are many visitors enjoying splendid Spring weather and the beauty of Paimpont Abbey and the surrounding area.
The 'light' in the corner is a reflection from the stain glass window, top left in the shot...bringing easterly sunshine. Made my heart sing;-)
OB?
17th May 2020
17th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1399
photos
78
followers
19
following
359% complete
View this month »
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th May 2020 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
morning-light-paimpont-abbey
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it must feel amazing to be back doing these things again even if all is not completely back to full operation! please do stay safe xxx
May 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close