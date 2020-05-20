Previous
Close Encounter by s4sayer
Photo 1315

Close Encounter

Although the protagonist, Patapont, is out of shot, Chania was in no mood to take prisoners.

20th May 2020 20th May 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
Margo Sayer
Whilst this shot was taken 3 years ago...the protagonist no longer lives at Vignouse. Generally they respected each other, providing they respected 'social distancing'. Not much has changed!?
May 20th, 2020  
Pat Knowles
She’s on the mark....guarding her territory!
May 20th, 2020  
