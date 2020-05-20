Sign up
Photo 1315
Close Encounter
Although the protagonist, Patapont, is out of shot, Chania was in no mood to take prisoners.
OB
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Tags
sooc
,
close-encounter
,
chania-patapont
Margo Sayer
ace
Whilst this shot was taken 3 years ago...the protagonist no longer lives at Vignouse. Generally they respected each other, providing they respected 'social distancing'. Not much has changed!?
May 20th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
She's on the mark....guarding her territory!
May 20th, 2020
