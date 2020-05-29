Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1324
Bereft
A few potential seeds remain, hope they too will grow, bringing simple pleasure to many.
OB
29th May 2020
29th May 20
1
2
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1411
photos
78
followers
19
following
362% complete
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
29th April 2020 4:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sooc
,
bereft
,
s4sayer
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh poignant and an instant fav!
May 29th, 2020
