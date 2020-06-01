Previous
Lock Down Pleasures? by s4sayer
Lock Down Pleasures?

When all else fails and no excuse holds water, there lurks that dreaded moment when chores you’ve been enthusiastically avoiding...must be faced.

We-ll, we gave it a 'coat of looking at' and decided to let the spiders enjoy themselves a little longer. 3 cheers for pragmatism!

1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
JackieR ace
I've put the oven cleaner back in the cupboard, it may resurface when it rains

Great contrasts here
June 1st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
definitely doesn't need any attention, it will still be there next time you feel a need to check :) terrific lighting
June 1st, 2020  
