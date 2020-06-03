Gowns for Medics & Carers

This is the 15th Gown (Blouse in French) l've made in recent times. I'm a member of a local Association and was asked to make gowns for Staff at Care Homes, given the potential increased risk to our Senior Citizens.



I'd like to add that these are pre-cut; my role has been/is to render the pieces into protective garments for health workers.



Whilst this shot has no merit...artistic or otherwise...l'm posting it as l hope it will encourage 365 members and/or others to consider how they may be able to make a difference. Please encourage friends, neighbours, colleagues to help if they can.