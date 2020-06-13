Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1339
Head to Hoof
This splendid horse belongs to a neighbour...across the field from us. He was completely nonplussed as l took shots. We also had eggs from Marie (same household) this week...including a green one.
OB
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
2
0
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1426
photos
77
followers
19
following
366% complete
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
head-to-hoof
Desi
Wonderful close up and horse portrait
June 13th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
I know some people can’t understand the angles & subjects we take photos of....the lower down we bend the more odd it looks! Why would you not want to take a photo of this beautiful horse?
June 13th, 2020
