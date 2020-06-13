Previous
Head to Hoof by s4sayer
Head to Hoof

This splendid horse belongs to a neighbour...across the field from us. He was completely nonplussed as l took shots. We also had eggs from Marie (same household) this week...including a green one.

13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Margo Sayer

Desi
Wonderful close up and horse portrait
June 13th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
I know some people can’t understand the angles & subjects we take photos of....the lower down we bend the more odd it looks! Why would you not want to take a photo of this beautiful horse?
June 13th, 2020  
