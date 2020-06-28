Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1354
Notre Dame de Paimpont
This statue is favoured by us both...and there are moments when her visits to 365 are appropriate. Against a backdrop of uncertainty and fear, many are understandably concerned for the future. None of us are immune. Here...l rest my case.
OB
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
2
1
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1441
photos
76
followers
19
following
370% complete
View this month »
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
28th June 2020 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
s4sayer
,
nd-de-paimpont
Pat Knowles
ace
That is a beautiful statue Margo & the soft colours are very calming. A think that looks like a proper rosary there too. We do need all the help & comfort we can get just now!
June 28th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
So beautiful...I can see the wonderful details. Indeed regarding the "uncertainty" of the future.
June 28th, 2020
