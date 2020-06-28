Previous
Notre Dame de Paimpont by s4sayer
Notre Dame de Paimpont

This statue is favoured by us both...and there are moments when her visits to 365 are appropriate. Against a backdrop of uncertainty and fear, many are understandably concerned for the future. None of us are immune. Here...l rest my case.

28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4.
Pat Knowles ace
That is a beautiful statue Margo & the soft colours are very calming. A think that looks like a proper rosary there too. We do need all the help & comfort we can get just now!
June 28th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
So beautiful...I can see the wonderful details. Indeed regarding the "uncertainty" of the future.
June 28th, 2020  
