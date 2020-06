Baldaquin, Paimpont Abbey

This is the only 6 column Baldaquin in Brittany. It defines the sanctuary of the Abbey where the altar is situated. In fact there are 2 altars...one in the confines of the Baldaquin and the other, towards the Sanctuary with the oak pews beyond, all fashioned in mediaeval times at Paimpont.



I'll post more photos from here in an effort to showcase this ancient church dating from the C12th.



